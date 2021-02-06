Senior alert issued for missing Virginia man

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Prince William Police Department.

Authorities say 64-year-old Michael Christopher Moore was last seen around noon on February 5, 2021 at 3802 Russell Road in Woodbridge, VA.

Police say he may be wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and a North Face hoodie.

Authorities say Moore suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Prince William County Sheriff’s Office at 703-792-6500, or contact your local police department.