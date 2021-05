PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) – Petersburg police are investigating a shooting death at a hotel.

Officers were called to the OYO Hotel on South Crater Road early this morning.

@PBurgPolice are in the 20 blk of S. Crater Rd at the OYO Hotel where a death Investigation is underway following a shooting. We are in the initial stages of the investigation. If you have any information, contact us at (804)861-1212 or by going to https://t.co/zMqXhvJLuV. — Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) May 6, 2021

There is no word on the suspect, but police are asking anyone who may know something about the shooting to call (804) 861-1212.

Details are limited at this time, but we will continue to update this story as we learn more information.