CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting investigation is underway in Chesterfield after a man was found shot.

Officers were called to the 11600 block of Olde Coach Drive Friday night around 9:20 p.m.

There, a man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police add they are not looking for a suspect.

