Shooting investigation underway in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man was left with life-threatening injuries after an early morning shooting in the city.

According to Petersburg Police, the shooting occurred around midnight Thursday at the corner of E. Wythe Street and Old Wythe Street. Officers say the victim has life-threatening injuries. No suspect information was given.

The investigation is still in its early stages. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Petersburg Police Department at (804)861-1212 or http://P3tips.com.

