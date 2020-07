HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a shooting Friday night that left one man in critical condition.

Henrico Police arrived to the 3400 block of Reynolds Road around 10:30 p.m., after receiving reports of a shooting in the area.

According to officers, one adult male was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. No suspect information is available at this time.

