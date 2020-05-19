Sources: 1 shot, woman struck by vehicle during shootout in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Sources tell 8News a shooting investigation is currently underway in Petersburg.

The source told 8News that officers were called to the area of Boydton Plank Road late Tuesday afternoon after one person was shot and another was taken to hospital. According to the source, officers responded “in the same vicinity they had to med flight a female victim with a compound fracture from a car wreck.”

The source adds that the woman was hit by a car while pumping gas at a Valero during a shootout. A man was also apparently shot in the arm.

8News has reached out multiple times to Petersburg Police for confirmation. Our requests have not yet been answered.

An 8News crew is en route to the scene.

