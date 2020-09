RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police officers and Chesterfield and Richmond crews are trying to find a minor who went missing in the James River this morning.

The search is focused on the James River behind the Philip Morris building.

Sources tell 8News five juveniles ran from the scene of a car crash. One of them was arrested during the chase, and three others were arrested later on. One of them is still missing.

8News reporter Delaney Hall is on scene and is working to learn more.