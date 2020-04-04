Staff member at a retirement facility in Chesterfield tests positive for COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Lucy Corr, a continuing care and retirement facility in Chesterfield County, announced a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on March 31.

The center said it is a full-time nursing employee part of its Assisted Living facility. The center said the staff member alerted leadership as soon as they tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lucy core said the nurse had already been out for health complications unrelated and to COVID-19 and hasn’t been on-site or in contact with anyone else from the facility since March 22. The staff member is self-isolating at home and expected to make a full recovery.

They added that as of Saturday morning, no residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The facility is home to more than 200 nursing home residents, 48 assisted living residents and 100 independent living residents. Lucy Corr also has more than 300 employees.

In the announcement, the center said they alerted all staff, residents and their family members about the situation as soon they learned about the positive results.

“We are working closely with the Virginia Department of Health and have enforced visitor restrictions, deferred almost all outside vendors, and invoked countless other safety precautions since the very early days of this situation to limit exposure to residents, team members, at the community at large,” said Derrick Kendall, CEO of Lucy Corr. “We continue to screen all staff members before they enter the property for duty and we are also screening all residents daily for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.”

The group announced it would continue to monitor the coronavirus outbreak

