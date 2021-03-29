Stand-off between Petersburg police and wanted man on Crater Rd.

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — There’s a heavy police presence on North Crater Rd. in Petersburg as authorities are in a stand-off with a man believed to be wanted on multiple charges in another jurisdiction.

There are about 10 unmarked police vehicles in the area, and officers are in bulletproof vests. The suspect ran into a building where weapons are believed to be present.

Police are now on the megaphone telling the suspect to come out. He has been in the blue/grey building. Chief Christian says he is a wanted suspect from another jurisdiction believed to possess multiple weapons. pic.twitter.com/uhf8D4a99a — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) March 29, 2021

Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian is also on the scene. A portion of North Crater Rd. has been closed.





This is breaking news. Stay with 8News for updates.