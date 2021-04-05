Standoff ends after man wanted on sexual assault charges suffers self-inflicted injury

HENRICO, Va (WRIC) – A man is in police custody after barricading himself inside a home for hours Sunday afternoon in the Lakeside area.

Around 2.30 p.m., officers went to the 2600 block of Kenwood Avenue searching for a man wanted on two felony assault warrants.

Upon arrival no one answered the door and the officers left. But the officers returned to the residence around 4 p.m. after receiving a tip that the man was inside the home.

HPD presence in Lakeside Community in the 2600 block of Kenwood Avenue. Police are working to serve outstanding warrants on an adult male, refusing to come out out of the house. Kenwood Ave. between Cottage Street and Cedar Croft St. is closed to through traffic. pic.twitter.com/hiX1YUtiJS — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) April 5, 2021

Kenwood Avenue between Cottage and Cedar Croft Street remained closed into the late evening hours while police tried to get the man to surrender.

Police say during the investigation the man suffered a self-inflicted injury and was taken to the hospital to receive treatment, but have not released the severity of that injury.

Police have yet to release the man’s identity and the investigation remains ongoing.