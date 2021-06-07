Suspect connected to Belt Atlantic shooting, two others charged in Vinshaun Johnson shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of the suspects charged in connection to a mass shooting on Midlothian Turnpike in April has also been charged in the investigation of the shooting death of Vinshaun Johnson earlier that month.

Kevon Bynum, 19, of Richmond has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, murder, malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony from the April 7 incident.

At 4:28 on April 7, Richmond Police responded to Montvale Avenue to calls of a shooting. Johnson and another teenager were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Juhwaan Barnes, 19, of Richmond was charged with murder, malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Justin Oliver, 18, of Richmond was also charged with murder, malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Bynum was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting at the Belt Atlantic Apartments on Midlothian Turnpike that killed 30-year-old Sharnez Hill and her 3-month-old daughter.

