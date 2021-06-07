Suspect identified in Henrico homicide, warrants obtained for his arrest

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect has been identified in the killing of Chardonnay Gunn on Sunday on Demaree Court in Henrico County.

Twenty-five-year-old Christopher Leon White Jr. of Richmond has warrants out for his arrest in connection to the homicide. The warrants are for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and second-degree murder.

Police responded to the scene on Demaree Court just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon conducting a welfare check. Upon entering the home, Gunn’s body was found inside.

If anyone has information about the location of White, contact local police by dialing 9-1-1, or contacting Detective Noah at (804) 501-5581. Those wishing to submit anonymous tips may call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or using the P3 app.