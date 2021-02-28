Suspect in Saturday’s fatal hit-and-run of Henrico officer arrested

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 30-year-old man has been arrested linked to the hit-and-run of a Henrico County Police officer.

In a press conference Sunday afternoon, the Henrico County Police Department (HPD) said they arrested Justin Thomas Regensburg,30, of Chesterfield County, in King William County. 8News will provide updates about charges as they are available.

Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash at Greenwood and Winfrey Road just after 11 a.m. on Feb. 27. They said the pedestrian struck was a man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Donald L. Lambert, Jr., a 33-year veteran of Henrico Police and former Captain of the Division’s Special Operations Group was identified later that evening as the victim.

At the press conference, HPD Chief of Police Eric. D. English spoke about how important Lambert was to the community and the department.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.