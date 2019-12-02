Teen shot in Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– A teenager was shot Sunday night in the Mosby Court neighborhood.
Richmond Police responded to the 2000 block of Accommodation Street for a shooting at 7:02 p.m .
Once on scene they found a juvenile male in his late teens suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is the second shooting on Accommodation Street tonight. The first shooting happened at 5:42 p.m. on the 2100 block. Police are investigating and haven’t said if the two are connected.
Anyone with Information is asked to call Crimes Stoppers at 804-780-1000.