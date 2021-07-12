Male teen critically injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A teenage boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot Sunday night in the city’s southside.

Police were called to Warwick Road near Fernbrook Drive at around 10:45 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a male juvenile in his teens alone outside with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police don’t have any suspect information yet. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or knows more about what happened is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.