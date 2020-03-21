Third death in Virginia due to coronavirus

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Health officials with the Fairfax County Health Department confirmed on Saturday its first COVID-19 related death. This is the third death in Virginia due to COVID-19.

The patient was a male in his 60s who acquired COVID-19 through contact with a previously reported case. The cause of death was respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19.

“We are saddened by the first confirmed death of a Fairfax County resident due to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to his loved ones,” said Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu, Director of Health at Fairfax County Health Department. “The health of our residents is our top priority and we ask that everyone do their part to slow the spread of the virus in our community: practice social distancing, wash your hands, and cover coughs and sneezes.”

