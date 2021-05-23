VSP investigating tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Chesterfield Sunday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Chesterfield closed exit ramp 67B toward Chippenham Parkway Sunday afternoon.
A member of the 8News team said two Virginia State Police vehicles, two fire trucks, along with VDOT and EMS vehicles were all on scene.
Troopers say they responded to a rear end motor vehicle crash at 1:22 p.m.
VSP told 8News one person has reported what appears to be a non-life-threatening injury, and one driver was charged with following too closely.
No other details are available at this time.
