VSP investigating tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Chesterfield Sunday

Virginia State Police and local fire department responding to a tractor-trailer crash on I-95. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Chesterfield closed exit ramp 67B toward Chippenham Parkway Sunday afternoon.

A member of the 8News team said two Virginia State Police vehicles, two fire trucks, along with VDOT and EMS vehicles were all on scene.

Troopers say they responded to a rear end motor vehicle crash at 1:22 p.m.

VSP told 8News one person has reported what appears to be a non-life-threatening injury, and one driver was charged with following too closely.

The exit ramp for 67B on I-95 northbound is closed due to a crash involving a semi-trailer truck and another car. There are several first responders here from Virginia State Police and Chesterfield County Fire & EMS. pic.twitter.com/vi8qmHNKNF — Olivia Jaquith (@oliviajaquith) May 23, 2021

No other details are available at this time.

This is a breaking story stay with 8News for updates.