HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police say a person is dead following a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 North in Henrico County Thursday morning.

According to VSP, the crash took place at mile marker 84 near Parham Road around 4:33 a.m., when a truck ran off the road and hit a tractor-trailer stopped on the shoulder.

At this time, one person is confirmed to be dead and another person has been taken to the hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The crash caused all northbound travel lanes to be closed.

Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.