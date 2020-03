DINWIDDIE, Va. (WRIC) — A driver is dead after driving their tractor-trailer off of Interstate-85, crashing into several trees and overturning. Their tractor-trailer then caught fire.

State troopers responded just before 4 a.m. Friday to I-85 North just south of Route 1. They found a tractor-trailer on fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body is being transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for identification.

The crash remains under investigation.