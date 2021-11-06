One person dead following officer-involved shooting on Interstate 64, eastbound lanes remain closed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person has died as a result of an officer-involved shooting at the scene of an accident on Interstate 64 in Henrico County. If you’re traveling east on Interstate 64 in Henrico towards New Kent, all eastbound lanes of travel remain closed.

Henrico County Police say around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a single car crash at mile marker 203, between the New Kent Highway exit and the Interstate 295 interchange.

The department added that during the investigation of the accident, there was an encounter with one of the vehicle’s occupants, and an officer fired his weapon. The officer was not hurt in the exchange and has been placed on administrative leave.

Both vehicle occupants were taken to a local hospital where one person, identified as an adult male, died.

Eastbound I-64 will remain closed for the next several hours. Plan an alternate route. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

