TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle crash causing delays on I-64

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on I-64 east has closed all travel lanes near mile marker 154.

VDOT said there is currently a two and a half mile long backup. Traffic is being diverted to Exit 152. They suggest drivers find an alternative route.

