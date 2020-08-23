TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle crash causing delays on I-64

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on I-64 east has closed all travel lanes near mile marker 154.
VDOT said there is currently a two and a half mile long backup. Traffic is being diverted to Exit 152. They suggest drivers find an alternative route.
