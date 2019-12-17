Two hurt when tractor-trailers carrying potatoes and raw chicken crash, shutting down Interstate-295 South

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — All lanes of I-295 South in Prince George County are closed due to two tractor-trailers crashing into each other. This is near the exit for Route 36.

State Police tell us a big rig carrying potatoes lost control hitting the guardrail and flipping over across all lanes of traffic.

A second tractor-trailer carrying raw chicken hit the first 18-wheeler and lost some of its load.

The driver of the second tractor-trailer was trapped and was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the first, 49-year-old Denis Chirino, had minor injuries. Chirino has been charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.

The Department of Agriculture is responding to the scene, and the Virginia Department of Transportation expects the cleanup to last a while.