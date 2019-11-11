Two men wanted for larceny on the run in Midlothian

1  of  3
Photo By: Christian Davies

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two men are on the run in Midlothian, wanted for stealing a car.

Chesterfield County Police say around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon officers observed two men in a stolen white Ford Escape. When officers tried to pull the car over, the passenger jumped out and ran towards the Walton Park neighborhood.

A small pursuit started with the driver stopping in the parking lot of the American Family Fitness on Amfit Way. The driver also took off on foot heading towards the Salisbury neighborhood.

A search is now underway for both men. Chesterfield Police called in help from Virginia State Police. VSP assisted by flying its chopper around both neighborhoods and the Midlothian area.

Chesterfield Police say it’s unclear if the suspects have a weapon. Police say one of the suspects is a black male, wearing all black and has on one shoe.

Police say these men could possibly be linked to other larcenies in Chesterfield. If you know anything about the incident or suspects call police immediately.

