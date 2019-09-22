Two men stabbed with box cutter after fight

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
stabbing new generic_121142

RICHMOND, Va., (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a stabbing that left two men injured and another facing charges.

Police responded to the 2900 block of N. Arthur Ashe Blvd at 8:52 p.m. Saturday evening for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found three adult men had been involved in an argument.

Two men were treated at the scene for injuries from a box cutter.

Richmond Police Captain Michael Snawder tells 8News the third man was detained and is facing charges.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

RVA Responds

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events