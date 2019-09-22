Two men stabbed with box cutter after fight

RICHMOND, Va., (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a stabbing that left two men injured and another facing charges.

Police responded to the 2900 block of N. Arthur Ashe Blvd at 8:52 p.m. Saturday evening for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found three adult men had been involved in an argument.

Two men were treated at the scene for injuries from a box cutter.

Richmond Police Captain Michael Snawder tells 8News the third man was detained and is facing charges.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.