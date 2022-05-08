HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC)- Hopewell Police is investigating after two people were hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to the department, officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:30 A.M. and learned that two victims, a male and female, had driven themselves to John Randolph Medical Center with injuries.

Both victims are expected to recover.

Police are still investigating- If you have any information, you’re asked to call Hopewell Police at 804-541-2284 or Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.