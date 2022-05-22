CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield County Police are investigating a car crash that left two people hurt Saturday night.

Police say the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Chesterwood Drive.

The driver of a 2004 Ford 150 was driving when they lost control of the car, struck a drainage ditch and then rolled. Two people were inside the car at the time, and both were taken to the hospital.

The passenger’s injuries are life-threatening. The driver is expected to be okay.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.