RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)-Richmond Police is investigating two separate shootings that left men hurt Sunday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2400 block of Afton Avenue at 8:24 P.M. and found a male victim with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital.

A call came in for another shooting on Warwick Village Drive at 10:18 P.M. Another male victim was found with gunshot wounds at that scene.

Both victims are believed to be in their twenties and were taken to the hospital.

Both have life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information, contact the Richmond Police Department.

