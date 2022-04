RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Two men are injured after being shot in Richmond overnight.

Richmond Police Captain Greer Gould said a man walked into the Medical College of Virginia just after 1 a.m. with non-life-threatening injuries.

He said a crime scene could not be located.

A second man has non-life-threatening injuries after being shot at 35th Street and Lawson Street overnight.

The call came in around 2 a.m. according to police. The victim went to a local hospital for treatment.