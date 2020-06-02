Unconscious man pulled from James River near Pony Pasture

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been hospitalized following a water rescue at Pony Pasture.
According to a tweet from the Richmond Fire Department, crews were called to the 7300 block of Riverside Drive, for a male in distress in the James River.
The man had been brought to shore by other boaters.
The patient was unconscious, where CPR was administered.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. An updated condition on the victim is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
