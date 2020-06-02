1  of  2
Breaking News
Richmond’s top prosecutor investigating police’s use of tear gas before curfew National Guard troops in Richmond ahead of planned protest outside state Capitol

Unconscious man pulled from James River near Pony Pasture

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
water rescue_124018

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been hospitalized following a water rescue at Pony Pasture.

According to a tweet from the Richmond Fire Department, crews were called to the 7300 block of Riverside Drive, for a male in distress in the James River.

The man had been brought to shore by other boaters.

The patient was unconscious, where CPR was administered.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. An updated condition on the victim is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events