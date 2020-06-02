Unconscious man pulled from James River near Pony Pasture

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been hospitalized following a water rescue at Pony Pasture.

According to a tweet from the Richmond Fire Department, crews were called to the 7300 block of Riverside Drive, for a male in distress in the James River.

The man had been brought to shore by other boaters.

Water Rescue: Crews were dispatched to Pony Pasture for a report of a male in distress on the James River. Upon our arrival on scene, a male had been brought to shore by other boaters. The patient was unconscious, CPR began, @RAAEMS transported to a local hospital. #1RVA — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) June 2, 2020

The patient was unconscious, where CPR was administered.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. An updated condition on the victim is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

