UPDATE: 90-day injunction issued for the removal of the Robert E. Lee monument

An inspection crew from the Virginia Department of General Services inspect the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Monday June. 8, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered the removal of the statue. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A judge has issued a 90-day injunction on the removal of the Robert. E. Lee statue on Monument Ave, and dissolved an original injunction blocking its removal.

The Gregory case, brought out by a great-grandson of one of the land donors was dismissed and that injunction was dissolved.

However, the Taylor case, the third suit filed by residents on Monument Avenue, has just been issued a temporary 90-day injunction barring the removal of the statue while claims are litigated. The plaintiffs claimed the removal of the statue “would cause immediate and irreparable injury to the plaintiffs who live within view of the Monument.”

“Attorney General Herring remains committed to ensuring this divisive, antiquated relic is removed as soon as possible,” his office said.

