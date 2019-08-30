VCU police: 2 Henrico men arrested, charged in connection with alleged Snapchat sexual assault video

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU police said Friday that two men from Henrico have been charged following an investigation into reports of a sexual assault that was recorded and posted to Snapchat this past weekend. Neither of the suspects have a connection with the university.

Authorities believe the assault happened either on Saturday night on Aug. 24 or early morning Sunday, Aug. 25. Police said they received reports saying the two individuals were asking VCU students about parties downtown.

Surveillance cameras were used to capture two men walking from Oregon Hill onto VCU campus and walking along VCU’s Gladding Residence Center on the corner of Laurel and West Main Streets in the early hours of Aug. 25.

Mario P. Johnson, a 26-year-old from Henrico, was arrested and charged with unlawful creation of an image of another, police said. Another suspect, 22-year-old Jamel A. Dunmore, was arrested on the same charge as Johnson.

Both men are in custody as the investigation continues.

