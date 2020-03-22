1  of  30
VDH: Peninsula Health District reports three additional coronavirus deaths in Virginia

by: , Nicole Brailer

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY/WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health released Sunday that three Peninsula residents, two previously tested positive and a third newly positive case, recently passed after testing positive with COVID-19.

All three were females in their 80’s and hospitalized. One was a resident of a long-term care facility.

The cause of death was respiratory failure because of COVID-19.

The three patients were from Newport News, Williamsburg and James City County.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce three additional victims of COVID-19. We at VDH express our condolences to those families,” said Peninsula Acting Health Director Dr. Steve Julian. “Increased public cooperation with the publicized guidelines that lessen the spread of the disease will reduce the incidence of deaths related to COVID-19.”

It is unknown how the three women contracted the virus at this time.

This report brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the Commonwealth of Virginia up to 6.

None of the three deaths were in the VDH website death total today.

This is breaking news story that will be updated as information becomes available.

