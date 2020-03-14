1  of  15
Closings & Delays
Amelia County Public Schools Buckingham County Public Schools Chesterfield County Public Schools Children's Museum of Richmond Christ United Methodist Church Essex County Public Schools Faison Center Goochland County Public Schools Lunenburg County Public Schools Mount Calvary Baptist Church - Freeman Mount Level Baptist Church Science Museum of Virginia St. Luke Lutheran Church Sussex County Public Schools Union Hope Baptist Church

VDH: Virginia reaches 41 coronavirus cases

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: courtesy MGN)

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Virginia Department of Health released a new tally of coronavirus cases with the commonwealth reaching 41 presumptive positive for COVID-19.

Fairfax County leads the total with ten cases — followed by James City County with 8 and Arlington County with 7.

A total of 395 test results have been received by Public Health from all reporting labs.

CONTINUED COVERAGE:

THE LATEST: How coronavirus outbreak is impacting schools, events and businesses in Central Virginia

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events