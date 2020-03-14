VDH: Virginia reaches 41 coronavirus cases

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Virginia Department of Health released a new tally of coronavirus cases with the commonwealth reaching 41 presumptive positive for COVID-19.
Fairfax County leads the total with ten cases — followed by James City County with 8 and Arlington County with 7.
A total of 395 test results have been received by Public Health from all reporting labs.
