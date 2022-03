CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early-morning shooting in Chesterfield on Thursday.

Chesterfield police officers responded to Alfalfa Lane shortly after midnight, at the Maisonette Apartments just off Route 1. They found the victim with a gunshot wound.

Officers tell 8News they’ve arrested a person of interest in connection with the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.