Virginia electors vote unanimously for Biden and Harris

President-elect Joe Biden announces his choice for several positions in his administration during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/AP) — Virginia electors voted unanimously for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris today.

This gives Biden and Harris 13 Electoral College votes. According to the Associated Press, Biden defeated President Donald Trump in November’s election by 10 percentage points.

The AP said the 13 electors gathered at the state House of Delegates for a ceremony that was closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the presidential election was called back in November, today is formally when members of the Electoral College meet to formally cast their ballots. The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6, joint session of Congress.