Former Va. House of Delegates candidate facing charges for abduction of Fresno 12-year-old girl

Nathan Daniel Larson, 40, of Catlett, Va., was arrested after he coerced a 12-year-old girl to run away with him.

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference on Saturday afternoon to release details on an abducted 12-year-old girl taken by a suspect from Virginia with a background of child pornography.

In a national and multi-agency investigation, Fresno County Sheriff’s Department announced that 40-year-old Nathan Daniel Larson of Catlett, Virginia, was arrested and facing a misdemeanor charge of harboring a minor. He is currently in Denver County Jail.

However, the man is now additionally facing felony charges in Fresno County for kidnapping, child abduction, soliciting child pornography from a minor and meeting a child for the intention of sex.

Larson is scheduled for a court hearing in Denver on Dec. 24. and will have an extradition request and be transported to Fresno County Jail.

On Monday, Dec. 14, the 12-year-old girl was reported missing to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Fresno Police Department.

During the early part of the investigation, detectives were able to gather information that the girl was potentially coerced to run away with the older man after meeting on social media in mid-October.

The information pointed detectives to the Fresno Yosemite International Airport where the girl was taking a cross-country flight to Virginia to be with the man.

The detectives handed over the investigation to the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force due to the nature of the crime.

With assistance from the Fresno Airport Police and Homeland Security Investigations, the man was revealed to be Larson after being seen with the young girl before boarding a plane with Washington D.C. as its destination.

The flight was shown to have a layover in Denver and detectives quickly contacted law enforcement in Denver to check the airport for the child.

A Denver Police Officer assigned to the local FBI Task Force was able to locate Larson and arrest him.

The girl was rescued and returned to her family in Fresno uninjured.

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, Fauquier County Sheriff’s detectives and other agencies seized devices while executing a search warrant from Larson’s home in Catlett, Va. During the search, Larson’s 69-year-old father, Arthur Larson, was arrested for assault and battery of an HSI agent. He was later released after posting bond.

According to detectives, the investigation showed Larson possessed a disturbing background as a white supremacist and a well-known advocate for pedophilia.

The investigation also revealed that Larson runs a website that encourages the raping of children and sharing photos and videos of children being raped.

Fresno Sheriff’s Office said Larson was able to convince the 12-year-old Fresno girl to send pornographic images of herself through grooming and manipulation.

In 2017, Larson ran for the Virginia House of Delegates as an independent representing District 31 and went on to lose the race.

In Dec. 2008, Larson sent a detailed email to the U.S. Secret Service threatening to kill the President of the United States. This was during the White House transition between George Bush and Barack Obama. Larson pleaded guilty in federal court in October 2009 and was sentenced to 16 months in prison and served 14 months total.

