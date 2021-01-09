Virginia National Guard beefs up personnel in D.C.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia National Guard (VNG) already has approximately 1,000 personnel on the ground in Washington D.C., and according to a press release from the Virginia National Guard on Saturday, more Soldiers and Airmen are on the way to provide additional assistance.
The VNG plans to supply about 2,000 total Soldiers and Airmen to join the National Guard personnel already in D.C. to assist law enforcement with security operations.
The VNG said the Soldiers and Airmen will assist in protecting property and providing a safe environment for citizens to exercise their right to peacefully assemble and protest.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said he authorized the support from VNG based on conversations with the state’s emergency teams and officials in Washington, D.C.
The VNG personnel are scheduled to be on duty through the Presidential Inauguration Jan. 20.