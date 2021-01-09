Virginia National Guard beefs up personnel in D.C.

Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, prepare a convoy to travel to the Eastern Shore in preparation for Tropical Storm Isaias Aug. 3, 2020, in Norfolk, Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia National Guard (VNG) already has approximately 1,000 personnel on the ground in Washington D.C., and according to a press release from the Virginia National Guard on Saturday, more Soldiers and Airmen are on the way to provide additional assistance.

The VNG plans to supply about 2,000 total Soldiers and Airmen to join the National Guard personnel already in D.C. to assist law enforcement with security operations.

The VNG said the Soldiers and Airmen will assist in protecting property and providing a safe environment for citizens to exercise their right to peacefully assemble and protest.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said he authorized the support from VNG based on conversations with the state’s emergency teams and officials in Washington, D.C.

I'm extending Virginia's National Guard deployment at least through Jan. 20, based on conversations this morning with our emergency teams and Washington D.C. Virginia state police also remain on the ground.



We will be there until President-Elect Biden is officially sworn in. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 7, 2021

The VNG personnel are scheduled to be on duty through the Presidential Inauguration Jan. 20.