Virginia National Guard beefs up personnel in D.C.

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Norfolk-based 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, prepare a convoy to travel to the Eastern Shore in preparation for Tropical Storm Isaias Aug. 3, 2020, in Norfolk, Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. —  The Virginia National Guard (VNG) already has approximately 1,000 personnel on the ground in Washington D.C., and according to a press release from the Virginia National Guard on Saturday, more Soldiers and Airmen are on the way to provide additional assistance.

The VNG plans to supply about 2,000 total Soldiers and Airmen to join the National Guard personnel already in D.C. to assist law enforcement with security operations.

The VNG said the Soldiers and Airmen will assist in protecting property and providing a safe environment for citizens to exercise their right to peacefully assemble and protest.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said he authorized the support from VNG based on conversations with the state’s emergency teams and officials in Washington, D.C.

The VNG personnel are scheduled to be on duty through the Presidential Inauguration Jan. 20.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events