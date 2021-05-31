VSP: Driver at large following police chase through Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is looking for a driver who led troopers on a chase through Dinwiddie Sunday night.

The pursuit began around 10:30 p.m. Authorities say a state trooper observed a gold Honda Accord speeding while traveling east on Route 460/New Cox Road. The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver kept going.

The chase ended when the Honda pulled into a driveway on White Oak Road. According to VSP, the driver ran from the car, while two passengers remained inside. A firearm was recovered just outside the driver’s door.

The passengers have been released without charges. Virginia State Police is still attempting to locate the driver. The home where the Honda pulled into is not believed to be connected to the driver or passengers.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8News for updates.