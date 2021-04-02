2 men injured in work zone crash on I-95 in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating what led to a Thursday evening crash on I-95 near Temple Avenue.

Early police reports reveal that at 8:46 p.m. a 2020 Jeep Wrangler traveling north struck a 2006 Ford F650 in the rear in the left lane. The Jeep Wrangler caught fire after the crash.

The Ford and its driver were part of an active work zone and the crash happened in a work zone transition area that was blocked by cones.

The driver of the Ford, a 34-year-old male, was wearing his seatbelt and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

44-year-old Kahli Sutton, who was behind the wheel of the Wrangler, was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Sutton is also charged with driving under the influence.

No other work zone personnel were injured in the crash.