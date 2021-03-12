VSP investigating fatal crash involving train

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia State Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash on Outpost Road roughly 100 feet south of Rockahock Road.

According to early reports in the investigation, a 2006 Honda Odyssey was traveling east on Rockahock Road at 11:25 p.m. before turning south onto Outpost Road. Once the vehicle made the turn it was struck by a freight train traveling east.

The driver of the Odyssey, who was later identified as 55-year-old Freda Pruitt, died as a result of her injuries on scene.

The train did not derail and neither the conductor or engineer were injured.

This is a developing story that we will continue to update as we learn more information.

