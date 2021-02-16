Water cut off for Hopewell residents again after new power outage

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hours after Virginia American Water Company announced that water was returning to Hopewell residents on Tuesday morning, officials with the city have announced that a new Dominion Energy power outage has shut off the water once more.

Sergeant Rich Wade with the Hopewell Sheriff’s Office called the outage “Another catastrophic failure of the plant,” while Hopewell Vice Mayor Johnny Partin had posted an update on his Facebook page alerting residents about the new outage.

Virginia American Water Company issued an alert at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning letting customers know water service had been restored, but that residents were still being advised to boil any water collected before use.

