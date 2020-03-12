Weinstein JCC closes due to coronavirus concerns

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Weinstein JCC has made the decision to close for Thursday, March 12 due to a member’s exposure with someone who has a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

The Jewish Community Center posted to Facebook on Wednesday night and sent an email out to members saying it’s actively working with health authorities and will provide updates when available.

According to Weinstein JCC’s website it offers many services including after school care, aquatics and athletic facilities, activities for seniors and a preschool.

