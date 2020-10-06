William & Mary Athletics Director to resign amid elimination controversy

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — William & Mary Athletics Director Samantha Huge is resigning, just over a month after announcing the decision to eliminate seven sports programs, according to a letter from the school’s president posted on William & Mary’s website.

On September 3, Athletics cited mounting financial difficulties within the department, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. Officials announced men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and women’s volleyball would be eliminated after the 2020-21 school year.

University President Katherine Rowe sent a message to the campus community on Tuesday with the following information.

“Athletics Director Samantha Huge was asked to lead a difficult change at William & Mary — change required to address long-standing imbalances and put the Athletics Department on sound financial and operational footing for years to come,” Rowe said. “Director Huge and I have mutually agreed that it is best to part ways so the university can focus on the critical questions facing W&M Athletics.”

According to a release, Cheif of Staff Jeremy Martin has been asked to assume the role of Interim Director of Athletics. He is expected to share details on the “financial shortfalls of W&M Athletics” later this week.

Four of the teams named in the elimination announcement say they have retained counsel and are preparing a class action lawsuit against the university, based on conditions set forth by Title IX.