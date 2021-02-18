Winter weather causes GRTC to suspend service

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC buses will not be running today due to the winter storm.

The bus transit company tweeted that they apologize for the disruption, but safety is always their top priority.

GRTC said in a release that CARE customers who began service at 9 a.m. are being returned home.

ATTENTION RIDERS! We are suspending service IMMEDIATELY. We apologize for the disruption, but safety is always our top priority. — GRTC Transit System (@GRTCTransit) February 18, 2021

On Wednesday, GRTC announced that they would delay Thursday service in anticipation for hazardous road conditions.

Freezing rain is expected to continue to impact the area into Friday morning, GRTC said customers are “strongly cautioned” that more detours and delays may be possible. The transit authority said it will announce its Friday service plans as soon as possible.

Customers can check the latest updates online here, or by listening to the updated recording at 804-358-GRTC.