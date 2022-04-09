HENRICO, Va. (WRIC)- A woman is recovering after being shot in an apparent road rage incident Friday night in Henrico.

Henrico police tells 8News a supervisor was patrolling the area near the 3500 block of Broad Street around 11:30 when he came across a car that had been struck by a bullet.

A passenger in that car told the officer that another car, possibly a gray Nissan, shot at their car after a road rage incident. A woman in the car was hit, and is being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

If you have any information that may help in the investigation, you’re asked to contact Henrico Police.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.