Woman, teen injured in Labor Day double shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a woman and teenage girl Monday morning in the city’s East End.

The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. in Mosby Court. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Redd Street and found each of the victims suffering from a gunshot wound. One victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The other victim was treated on scene. Both their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

During the incident, the unknown suspect(s) damaged several cars by gunfire.

First Precinct Officers and Detectives continue to investigate this matter. Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.