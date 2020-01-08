Broken Men Foundation’s “Raising Boys to Men” mentorship program returns

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –The Broken Men Foundation’s “Raising Boys to Men” mentoring program is back, and they’re looking for the next class of young men to attend! Any young man between 11 and 18 is welcome to attend, at no fee. There are two sessions on February 6th, at 6:15pm and 8pm, at 101 Cowardin Avenue. Topics include learning how to tie, how to iron, other life skills, and conflict resolution, in hopes that the youth will put the guns down. Once the young men graduate from the program, there is a fishing trip in Virginia Beach! Donations and sponsors are also wanted to help fund this end of the program trip.

For more information on the program, including how to volunteer and donate, visit their facebook page here.