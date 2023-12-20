HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A broken utility pole has caused a section of Meadow Road to be closed in Henrico County.

According to authorities, repair crews are currently working on the utility pole which is located near the intersection of Crib Lane.

Police said the broken pole was the result of a single-vehicle crash. Only minor injuries were reported in the incident.

“The road may be closed for several hours as crews work to safely reopen the road,” a police spokesperson said.

(Photo courtesy of the Henrico County Police Division)

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.