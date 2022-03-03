CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — There are several spots of brush fire spreading throughout the woods alongside I-95 northbound, near Woods Edge Road.

“There are several units on scene with water on the fire,” according to Lt. Mitchell of Chesterfield County.

Smoke can be seen from a distance and all northbound lanes have been closed at mile marker 60, about one mile from W. Hundred Road.

Long delays are expected as the lane closures cause traffic to become more congested; there is currently a 5.5-mile backup.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.