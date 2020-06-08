Cabins, lodges to reopen June 11 at Virginia State Parks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Reservations for overnight stays are once again being accepted for cabins and lodges at Virginia State Parks, according to a news release Monday.

Under new guidelines that aim to limit the spread of COVID-19, linens will no longer be provided in addition to a new 24-hour rest period in between bookings.

Overnight guests would now need to bring their own linens, which includes sheets, pillowcases, blankets, towels, washcloths, shower mats, kitchen towels and dishcloths.

In regards to reservations, the vacant day in between check-outs and check-ins “allows airborne particles time to settle onto stabilizable surfaces to be sanitized and provides additional protection to housekeepers,” the release added.

These changes have no effect on camping cabins or yurts, officials added.

